Amber Alert issued for mother and toddler kidnapped in Colorado

Samantha Adams and Zahid Adams
Zahid Adams and Samantha Adams / Colorado Bureau of Investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a woman and child who were kidnapped by the woman’s ex-boyfriend Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

CBI said 26-year-old Samantha Adams and her 18-month-old son, Zahid Adams, were taken from an address in Adams County around 11:36 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez, Adams’ ex-boyfriend.

Troopers said at 4:30 p.m. that the suspect car has been found in Pueblo, but the mother and child are still missing.

Samantha Adams is described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Zahid Adams is described as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and black eyes.

Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No photo of him was immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 720-322-1313.

