Albuquerque man sentenced to 8 years for child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who beat his stepson is going to jail for eight years, after pleading guilty to three charges of child abuse.

In 2016, the child’s grandmother called police after noticing severe bruising on her 8-year-old grandson.

The mother said he had been in a fight at school, but the boy had bruises and lacerations all over his body.

The boy told police his step-dad, 31-year old Joseph Albo “covered his mouth with duct tape”, then hit him “hard with a metal belt with his clothes off.”

The boy also told police that sometimes if he bled, Albo would even hold his head under water until he felt he would “almost drown.”