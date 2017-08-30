What are New Mexico’s biggest risks for natural disasters?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – We don’t see many natural disasters in New Mexico, but there are few severe risks we do face.

As tropical storm Harvey leaves Texas, as Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti explains, flooding and wildfires top the list here in New Mexico.

If there was flooding in the city, the South Valley would likely flood first with elevated areas following. When you get up over the northern mountains, prolonged heavy rain and mountain canyons could lead to serious flooding.

Wildfire are a huge issue here, we talk about all the time. New Mexico’s biggest risk is wildfires during prolonged drought periods.

Though we didn’t have a huge wildfire season this year, it is one of our biggest threats.