What are New Mexico’s biggest risks for natural disasters?

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – We don’t see many natural disasters in New Mexico, but there are few severe risks we do face.

As tropical storm Harvey leaves Texas, as Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti explains, flooding and wildfires top the list here in New Mexico.

If there was flooding in the city, the South Valley would likely flood first with elevated areas following. When you get up over the northern mountains, prolonged heavy rain and mountain canyons could lead to serious flooding.

Wildfire are a huge issue here, we talk about all the time. New Mexico’s biggest risk is wildfires during prolonged drought periods.

Though we didn’t have a huge wildfire season this year, it is one of our biggest threats.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s