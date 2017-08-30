Vigil hosted at Clovis church where shooting suspect attended

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil was held Wednesday night at the Clovis church where shooting suspect Nathaniel Jouett attended.

Parishioners honored the shooting victims while also trying to make sense of why someone they knew would do this.

There was a lot of crying and a lot of confusion at Living Word Church of God Wednesday night.

People there say they just worshiped with Jouett on Sunday. They ended the Vigil by singing “This Little Light of Mine.” They say it was one of Jouett’s favorite songs.

Jouett’s girlfriend’s father is the pastor at the church and says Jouett had been coming to church for the last four months.

He was even baptized there a few months back.

“A lot of grief came out and a lot of anger because I was very angry, because I entrusted my daughter with this young man and I never knew that this could happen,” Pastor David Stevens said.

“It was a shock, a big shock for me, cause you never thought by seeing him that he was like, turn out to be like that,” Donna Rodriguez said.

The pastor stressed the service was not to discredit the lives lost, but to let go of the angry emotions behind what has happened and to pray for the victims, as well as Jouett.

