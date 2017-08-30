Trial date set for man accused of beating teen with shovel

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justin Hansen was back in court today.

Attorneys from both sides agreed to a trial date in April of next year.

Hansen is accused of beating Brittani Marcell with a shovel in her Northwest Albuquerque home when she went home for lunch back in 2008.

He was arrested last month after a DNA match came back.

Hansen remains out of custody on house arrest. He is asking that a judge ease the restrictions. The judge will hear his arguments during a hearing next week.

Attorneys estimate the trial will take two weeks.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s