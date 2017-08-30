Trial date set for man accused of beating teen with shovel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justin Hansen was back in court today.
Attorneys from both sides agreed to a trial date in April of next year.
Hansen is accused of beating Brittani Marcell with a shovel in her Northwest Albuquerque home when she went home for lunch back in 2008.
He was arrested last month after a DNA match came back.
Hansen remains out of custody on house arrest. He is asking that a judge ease the restrictions. The judge will hear his arguments during a hearing next week.
Attorneys estimate the trial will take two weeks.