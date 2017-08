ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team is on scene assisting detectives that are issuing an arrest warrant in northwest Albuquerque.

According to police, numerous subjects that were in the home located at 6200 St. Josephs Avenue, have been detained.

There is no other information at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.