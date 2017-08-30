Sheriff seeks owner of challenge coins found in stolen truck

TORRANCE COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – The Torrance County Sheriff wants to find the rightful owner of valuable items found in a stolen truck involved in a reckless, high-speed chase.

Sheriff Heath White said a man drove 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction on I-40 on August 18. Then, a 45-minute chase through the county ended with the arrest of Jacob Maestas, 38, who police said could be connected to 15 car and home break-ins in Albuquerque the night before.

“He blew the rear tire and he was running people off the road, going through people’s yards, things like that,” White said. “So it placed a lot of people in danger. I had to choose to stop that chase at whatever means so I conducted a pit maneuver on the vehicle.”

Nearly two weeks later, it was what was in the bags in the back seat of the stolen pick-up that had White reaching out to the public.

“This is someone’s career, this is someone’s history that was stolen from them,” he said about the owner of more than 100 challenge coins, each a symbol of achievements in the military and given by unit commanders to people who have been deployed or fought in combat.

“That’s 100 different memories and situations and his career is just right here. We are reaching out, trying to locate that victim so that we can honor him or her by making sure he has those challenge coins back.”

Sheriff White believes the victim is from Albuquerque. That’s where police say at least 15 homes and cars were burglarized on August 17, the night before the chase.

Police also found stolen purses and driver’s licenses in the truck.

White said with limited communication between officers because of poor radio reception, Maestas almost got away with the priceless items. He said it was the moment Maestas tried turning onto a street near a school bus stop crowded with kids that led to his decision to put an end to the chase.

Maestas is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and property, aggravated fleeing from an officer, reckless driving and criminal damage to property. White said other charges will be filed at a later date. Court records show Maestas has not been charged in connection to the Albuquerque burglaries.

The sheriff is not naming the other suspect who was a passenger in the car. Police said he was also wanted on previous felony warrants.

Anyone with information about the owner of the challenge coins should contact the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.