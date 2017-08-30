Rio Rancho police warn residents of fake parking tickets

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are once again warning residents about fake citations being issued to people in handicap parking spaces.

In January, KRQE New 13 showed you a ticket riddled with grammatical errors put on a car for parking in a handicapped spot.

Now another man found a similar ticket.

Thinking it was a legitimate ticket, he tried to pay it at the address given. The given location was an empty lot.

He eventually learned it was a fake.

Rio Rancho police describe how to reconize a real ticket, “You can see the state seal on it and that it’s printed or handwritten in ink not pencil.”