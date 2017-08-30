Red Cross of New Mexico receives large donation from state employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Red Cross of New Mexico received a big donation.

State employees raised over $13,000 through the Dollars for Disaster Campaign, an annual tradition.

Money raised through the campaign goes directly to helping provide food, shelter, clothing and health needs to New Mexicans displaced by natural disasters.

“And of course the Red Cross, they’re the ones in the front line and they know what is needed for which disaster,” said Governor Susana Martinez.

New Mexico state employees have partnered with Red Cross since the Las Conchas fire in 2011.