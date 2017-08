ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Polk Middle School has been placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Polk Middle School is located near Beck Road and Raymac Road SW.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

Polk MS has been placed in a lockdown due to police activity in the area. @APS_PD @BCSDSheriff — APS (@ABQschools) August 30, 2017