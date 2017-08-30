Oregon child calls 911 on mother’s drunk driving

BEAVERTON, OREGON (KRQE) – An Oregon woman suspected of driving drunk was arrested after her 11-year-old son called 911 on her.

Deputies say 36-year-old Nicole Norris was heading home after a baseball game when she started driving erratically

Her son got scared and called for help just as other drivers were starting to report Norris as well.

“For a kid to do the right thing and you know, potentially get his parents in trouble because he knew that she was not safe to be on the road… I think it took a lot of courage,” said Deputy Shannon WIlde.

Officials say Norris failed a field sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. After Norris’ arrest, her son went to stay with a relative.