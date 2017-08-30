Oregon child calls 911 on mother’s drunk driving

By Published:

BEAVERTON, OREGON (KRQE) – An Oregon woman suspected of driving drunk was arrested after her 11-year-old son called 911 on her.

Deputies say 36-year-old Nicole Norris was heading home after a baseball game when she started driving erratically

Her son got scared and called for help just as other drivers were starting to report Norris as well.

“For a kid to do the right thing and you know, potentially get his parents in trouble because he knew that she was not safe to be on the road… I think it took a lot of courage,” said Deputy Shannon WIlde.

Officials say Norris failed a field sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. After Norris’ arrest, her son went to stay with a relative.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s