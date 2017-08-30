Online video prompts hundreds of donations for Harvey victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like so many others, one group of friends just wanted to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. So, they posted a video on Facebook asking for donations and the response was overwhelming.

“We just kinda talked about it and posted it and immediately we started getting donations,” said co-creator Michael Phillips.

“We didn’t expect so much. It’s been so overwhelming,” said Mrs. New Mexico USA 2017 Ashley Jones.

Jones posted the video on her Facebook page on Monday. Since then, the five donation sites have been filled with necessities.

“Water, toiletries, hygiene stuff, clothes, blankets,” said Phillips.

The donations came so quickly that Phillips and Jones were worried they weren’t going to have enough space to take all of it. That worry disappeared at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re so thankful. We just got a donation for a 20 foot Penske truck,” said Jones.

That truck, plus four others, will carry all the donations to Houston.

The group is collecting donations until Thursday night.

You can drop off donations at any of these locations, during business hours:

ABC Preschool Sage campus

801 98th st S.W 87121

801 98th st S.W 87121 Paseo Campus

9170 Coors Blvd N.W. 87120

9170 Coors Blvd N.W. 87120 Learning Tree Academy

3615 Candelaria Rd Ne 87110