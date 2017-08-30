NM National Guard prepares to help affected Harvey areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico National Guard has deployed three aircraft to the affected Hurricane Harvey areas for damage assessment.

Deputy Chief of Public Affairs Joseph Vigil says they have sent an RC-26 surveillance plane, UH-72 Lakota helicopter, and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

The NM National Guard also says 80 personnel are on orders to plan and prepare for deployment in case the guard receives more missions to help.

