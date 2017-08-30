Storms will expand a bit across the northern mountains and west central sections of the state on Thursday. It will still be a fairly lean storm crop but we could see a few more showers. Chance for storms ramps up on Friday as a weather disturbance rolls in. That disturbance will likely touch off afternoon thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday. Some of the storms could briefly reach severe levels. Drier air looks like it will punch in for the weekend.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
