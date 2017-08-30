Local groups combat drunk driving with discounted Uber rides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, several local groups are joining together to combat drunk driving.

“Take a Ride On Us” will be offered to Albuquerque residents to get a safe ride home.

Participants can listen to the radio to receive a code for ten dollars toward an Uber.

“When you think about it, Uber in Albuquerque averages about $7.50 a ride so it’s a good way to get home.” said Tom Church, Cabinet Secretary of NMDOT.

The program is sponsored by ENDWI, NMDOT, Davita Medical Group, Uber, Bernalillo County and Cumulus Media Albuquerque.