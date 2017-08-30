Local businesses pitch in to help those affected by Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans continue to step up to help our neighbors.

Wednesday, pallets of water, diapers and many other necessary items are being loaded up at Brahs Solutions, an automotive repair shop in Albuquerque.

The co-owner Chris Brahs says he has friends in Houston and needed to help.

“Yesterday morning I woke up at 2 a.m. and heavy on my heart that I wanted to help… at 4 a.m., Facebook post and snowball had taken effect, and it’s getting very large,” Chris Brahs said. “It’s about helping our fellow man and that is what God wants us to do, is help our fellow man.”

Brahs says everyone from Napa to Houston Auto Sales to American Tire, law firms, and individuals have been dropping off items.

They will load up the truck and head out on Friday, if you still want to help. they say they have hooked up with a first responder organization in Houston to make sure all the items get to people in need.