Local bakery baking bread to take to Houston

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local bakery is doing it’s part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey,

Golden Crown Panaderia is holding a 24 hour baking session to bake fresh bread to take to Houston.

So far they have baked 86 loaves.

“I’m not sure how many loaves of bread I’m going to be able to do as I fatigue throughout the evening but I know a lot of guys are tired down in Texas and I’m in a nice warm bakery making good bread so I don’t really have much to complain about,” says Golden Crown owner Christopher Morales.

Golden Crown customers are volunteering their time to slice the bread and pack it up. They are even donating the plastic totes the bread will be carried in.

The bread will be shipped out Friday.