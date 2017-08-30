Lobos’ Davie ready to see how offensive line will play this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When asked if his offensive line was a concern Tuesday, University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Bob Davie said the same thing he did in 2016. He said he has some concern. The Lobos have only three offensive linemen who started and got significant minutes last season.

The rest of the guys upfront have logged some minutes just not the kind that covers an entire game.

“It isn’t like all of a sudden we are this experienced rock solid offensive line,” said Davie. “I expect us as we’ve done in past years to get better as the year goes on.”

That’s exactly what happened last season as the line helped the Lobos lead the nation in rushing yards per game.

The Lobos also had, a school record, two running backs over the one thousand yard mark. That is a lot for the Lobos offensive line to live up to. They don’t feel any pressure to do so, but believe they can live up to last year’s performance and even more.

“I say this year it’s all about attitude,” said offensive lineman Avery Jordan. “Just one person can affect the entire O line. We got to make sure our attitude is right. We got to make sure we come out here every single day with the right attitude.”

The Lobos will get their first test of the season Saturday when they host Abilene Christian. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start.