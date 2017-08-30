Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A mostly quiet day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky. High pressure nudging in over the state will bring drier conditions to most of the state. A few spot storms are possible over the higher terrain… but coverage and intensity will be extremely limited.

FRIDAY: A weather disturbance rolling south into the state will help recharge rain chances on Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms (potentially severe) Friday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 70s, 80s and 90s.