Jury: Bernalillo County deputy not responsible for deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has ruled that a Bernalillo County deputy who chased a drunk driver is not to blame for the deadly crash that followed.

The family of 30-year-old Mary Soto and 13-year-old Elijah Sandoval sued the department, saying they were responsible for their deaths.

They were hit by Steven Trujillo, near Rio Bravo and Del Rio, when Trujillo ran a red light.

Deputy Judy Galloway says she had ended the chase shortly before it happened. After an hour of deliberation, the jury ruled Galloway wasn’t responsible.

Trujillo is serving 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to two counts of vehicular homicide last year.

