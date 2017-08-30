John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Most of New Mexico will get a break from the showers and storms this afternoon as drier air works into the state. A few mountain storms will remain possible, but expect less coverage than the last couple of days. Thursday will also remain quiet before a weather disturbance works in from the north on Friday. This will help enhance showers and storms Friday afternoon and Friday night. Drier air works in again by Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Harvey is finally leaving Texas. The center of circulation as of the noon hour is just north of Lake Charles, LA. From here, Harvey will start to quickly move to the north and east into the midwest Thursday and Friday taking the heaviest rains into Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky.