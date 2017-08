Israel Rivera, Chef and owner of The Shop, joined New Mexico Living to make pork ribs and invite us to the Duke It Out challenge.

The Shop continues their commitment to providing local and organic products and is now selling Hundred Hands Nitro coffee by Carlos Condit. They are the first to offer this coffee in Albuquerque.

Recipe for the pork ribs:

Pork ribs

Red Chile bbq sauce

Pecans

Green onions

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living