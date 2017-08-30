Helping Hands: Concert For Hope

Greg Morris, Executive Director for St. Martin’s and Hillary Smith, Vocalist, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Concert for Hope.

Proceeds raised from the 2017 Concert for Hope will support St. Martin’s ongoing efforts to provide a vast array of programs and holistic services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The Fourth Annual Concert for Hope takes place on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandia Resort and Casino Amphitheater.

