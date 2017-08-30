Google reps to train up to 75 APS teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public School officials are in talks with representatives from Google as they prepare to train up to 75 teachers on technology that is making learning more efficient.

They’re turning to the tech giant to help both teachers and students learn without having to be in the same room.

“They can do research within the sheets documents. They can be in a different room working on something else and ping someone in another room working on the same project,” said Aaron Jaramillo, Director of Enterprise Learning Systems.

With Google Classroom, students and teachers have access to free, web-access to create, share, and store documents and presentations in real-time.

Earlier this week, the board of education approved $27,000 to be spent on training more than 50 educators throughout the district.

George I. Sanchez Collaborative Community School is one of the schools already using it.

“With everything being digitally stored in some way, it’s easy for students to learn from each other, watch each other’s debate, study them, critique them,” said Christopher Adam, Bilingual Language Arts teacher.

APS started using Google back in 2010 as a way to store information, but as Google expanded its platform so did APS. Officials say the district began using Google Chromebooks and Google Apps for Education in classes.

School officials say they expect to have the google training in late September or early October.