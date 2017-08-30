Durango man sentenced to community service for animal abuse

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old man who duct-taped his dog’s mouth shut and left it in a hot car in Durango has been sentenced to community service.

This picture was taken by two foreign exchange students who spotted the dog in a locked, parked car in nearly 90 degree heat.

Those students then asked a woman for help.

She says the owner, 23-year-old Thomas Ethridge, returned to the area. When they confronted him, he seemed unconcerned so they called 911.

Ethridge was later issued a citation for animal cruelty.

He said he did it to keep his dog from chewing his car.

Ethridge pleaded guilty last week and will have to complete 100 hours of community service and buy a proper muzzle.

Ethridge says he totally accepts what he did and the punishment for it. He says he is sorry.

