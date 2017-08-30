District attorney details next steps for accused Clovis shooter

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- The Curry County district attorney could begin the paperwork to charge the 16-year-old accused shooter as an adult, Wednesday. As the Clovis community mourns the loss of two beloved library workers, the DA is moving ahead with charges that could land this high school sophomore in prison for life.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb made the announcement in a press conference, Tuesday afternoon.

She says the first step is filing a petition with the court. From there, a judge will decide whether to hold 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett. That could happen either Wednesday or Thursday.

Reeb says she then intends on filing a motion to charge Jouett as an adult. She tells the press, if the grand jury agrees, the charges against Jouett would be for felony offenses instead of what Reeb calls “delinquent acts”. That means he would face two counts of first-degree murder. As an adult, a first-degree murder charge could carry a life sentence.

Jouett is also charged with four counts of assault with intent to commit violent felonies, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse because 10-year old Noah Molina was shot in the hand.

A grand jury is expected to hear Jouett’s case next Friday.

