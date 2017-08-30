Cowboys-Texans preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys vs Houston Texans Thursday preseason game has been canceled.

According to multiple sources, the game has been called off so that Texan players can return home to their families.

The game was originally scheduled for the NRG Stadium in Houston, but due Hurricane Harvey, it was moved to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets for the game went on sale Tuesday. All proceeds from the game were set to go toward Harvey relief.

At this time it is not clear what would happen to those who had already purchased the tickets prior to the cancellation.

