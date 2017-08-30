Cowboys and Texans hold luncheon; preseason game canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will not play a preseason game Thursday. With all of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, the NFL on Wednesday decided to cancel the game. The game was to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Texans spent the week practicing at the facility after going straight from their last game at New Orleans to Arlington. With the game canceled, Texans players returned to Houston to be with loved ones.

Reports had ticket sales for the Cowboys and Texans preseason game at 40,000. Part of the money was to go to the Houston Relief Fund. Fans can chose to donate the money from their paid ticket to the cause or get a refund.