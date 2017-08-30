Community members hold ‘story time’ to remember victim of Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –The Clovis community is coming together to support each other after this week’s deadly shooting at the public library.

The town is rallying together and holding events in honor of the victims.

One of those victims was Krissie Carter, a youth librarian who is known for her story time events with children.

Hours ago a group of people gathered at the Civic Center honored her by having their own story time.

Some of the moms here for story time choked up as the group sang the goodbye song.

It has been a few emotional days for the people who live in the Clovis community after police say Jouett opened fire in the Clovis library Monday afternoon.

Two library employees were killed, 61-year-old Wanda Walters and 48-year-old Kristina Carter.

Four others are recovering in the hospital including a ten-year-old boy.

Wednesday friends of Krissie came in and took over where she left off reading to kids at the Civic Center.

The group of parents and kids who gathered say although it’s been a tough few days, events like this one need to happen to bring the community together.

“Now that it’s over I don’t even know how I got through it, it was hard, it was really hard but it was so important for this event to happen,” said Misty Bertrand, a friend of Carter.

The Civic Center will be open until around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon so people can stop by and make signs, posters and banners that will later be displayed at the library.

Meanwhile the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is being held at the Curry County Detention Center.

He is charged with two counts of murder and several counts of assault.

A court hearing for him has tentatively been set for Thursday.

