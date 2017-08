Sammy Garcia, the event Chairman, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Santo Domingo Arts and Crafts Market.

The Santo Domingo Arts and Crafts Market is the place where you can get native jewelry and more, directly from the artist. The event is happening through Labor Day weekend and in addition to the art, will also include food, entertainment and fun.

For more information, visit their website.

