Clovis residents show their unity with purple bows after library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – People all over the city of Clovis are showing their unity and support for the victims of a shooting rampage by covering the town in a specific color.

People from all around Clovis are showing their pride by painting the town purple.

“The purple is beautiful and the purple has two significances: Purple is royalty and in this little community of Clovis, purple is pride,” a Clovis resident explained.

Up and down Main Street, the purple pride is showing. Purple bows are on the courthouse, local businesses, and of course, the library.

MainStreet Clovis decided to start the purple bow project to show that this is a welcoming place.

“In a time like this, the community needs to come together and I think the color purple symbolizes all the efforts that our schools and our communities have done over the years, and this is a time when our partnership and unity is most important,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, with MainStreet Clovis.

It’s not just businesses that are putting bows up, citizens are as well.

Local flower shops are also busy at work, making bows for those who need them. Blanca’s Bridal and Floral on Main Street has decided to make a donation to anyone looking to join in on the purple pride.

“Any business, anybody that wants to cover Clovis in purple can come and pick up a bow,” owner Blanca Rios said.

People are encouraged to wear the color purple Thursday to show their love and support for the community.

MainStreet Clovis is hoping to see a lot of purple fill the crowd Thursday at the 7 p.m. candlelight vigil, which will probably be held outside the library.