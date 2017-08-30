Clovis residents show their unity with purple bows after library shooting

By Published: Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – People all over the city of Clovis are showing their unity and support for the victims of a shooting rampage by covering the town in a specific color.

People from all around Clovis are showing their pride by painting the town purple.

“The purple is beautiful and the purple has two significances: Purple is royalty and in this little community of Clovis, purple is pride,” a Clovis resident explained.

Up and down Main Street, the purple pride is showing. Purple bows are on the  courthouse, local businesses, and of course, the library.

MainStreet Clovis decided to start the purple bow project to show that this is a welcoming place.

“In a time like this, the community needs to come together and I think the color purple symbolizes all the efforts that our schools and our communities have done over the years, and this is a time when our partnership and unity is most important,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, with MainStreet Clovis.

It’s not just businesses that are putting bows up, citizens are as well.

Local flower shops are also busy at work, making bows for those who need them. Blanca’s Bridal and Floral on Main Street has decided to make a donation to anyone looking to join in on the purple pride.

“Any business, anybody that wants to cover Clovis in purple can come and pick up a bow,” owner Blanca Rios said.

People are encouraged to wear the color purple Thursday to show their love and support for the community.

MainStreet Clovis is hoping to see a lot of purple fill the crowd Thursday at the 7 p.m. candlelight vigil, which will probably be held outside the library.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s