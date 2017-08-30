Clovis Police respond to multiple scares in wake of shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – While Clovis remains on edge in the wake of a shooting rampage at a public library, police responded to scares around the city Wednesday night.

Clovis Police confirmed there were a number of bomb threats reported Wednesday evening, none of which were proven true.

Police say they are trying to find out who is responsible, but could not say where the locations were that were being threatened.

KRQE News 13 cameras also captured police activity Wednesday evening outside the library where Monday’s shooting happened.

Video shows someone being detained on the ground.

KRQE News 13 is working to find out more.

Related Coverage