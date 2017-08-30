August 30th Morning Rush: DA lists next step for teen accused in shooting at Clovis library

1. The teenage suspect in a mass shooting at the Clovis library is waking up in the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center. A detention hearing is set to happen by Thursday. Police say 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett, a sophomore at Clovis High school, opened fire Monday afternoon. Two library employees were killed and four others were injured. At a vigil Tuesday night, community members describe the two women killed as kind and say they loved their jobs.

2. A mostly quiet day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

3. Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall a second time. The confirmed death toll from the storm is now at 10, including a Houston police officer who drowned inside his vehicle. Harvey slammed the Beaumont area in southeast Texas overnight. Flash flood emergencies are in effect and the storm’s expected to dump up to eight inches of rain on New Orleans.

4. A mandatory overnight curfew in Houston is now over as Harvey continues to take aim at parts of Texas and Louisiana. Thousands of people are waking up in emergency shelters which are running low on supplies. Rescue efforts continue Wednesday morning after more than 13,000 people have already been pulled from their homes and rooftops across the city. First responders waded through chest deep water in Baytown to rescue stranded residents

5. A dog and her owner will soon be reunited. Last Friday Connie Pritchett ran inside an Albuquerque PetSmart after getting her dog, Bella groomed. When she came out her truck the dog was gone. Bella was found by a park close to where the truck was recovered. She walked up to a man who recognized her from our news story.

Morning’s Top Stories