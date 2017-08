ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they are on scene near San Mateo and Zuni after a crash involving a police officer.

APD says the officer was responding to a call when the crash happened.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on how exactly the crash happened.

Police say the crash is under investigation.