Witnesses, Clovis residents react to library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Witnesses are reacting to the shooting at the Clovis Library Monday afternoon that left two people dead.

One man tells KRQE News 13, he was inside the library when shots rang out. Sam Nathavong says he was in one of the private rooms in the library when he says he saw a young man open fire.

He says he heard four or five round after round. “He just started unloading, pretty much the whole clip,” he said.

He said the rounds started coming closer to him.

“I threw the table against the door to barricade myself in there. I thought he was coming my way,” Nathavong said.

He says there was no way he could have stopped the gunman and police arrived just in time. He said “it just wasn’t my time to go.”

Another woman, Jessica Barnett who lives near the library says she was taking a nap when she started hearing gunshots followed shortly by the sound of first responders.

“Scary. I’m just glad that neither one of our girls were here,” she said.

Aurelius Houston says he frequents the library with his boys to read and use the WiFi. He says he got busy Monday but had plans to go to the library.

He went to the scene after hearing what happened. “What I saw was a lot of panic, a lot of people running around, a lot of the big guns were out,” he said. “It’s a shocker for Clovis.”

Andres Romo lives in Clovis he says “people lost their lives that shouldn’t have lost their lives. It’s just a tragic event that happened here in Clovis, New Mexico.”

Support continues to flood into Clovis all over social media.

Locals are in shock and people all over the state are sending their prayers and thoughts to the small New Mexico community.