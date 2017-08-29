Update: Clovis, NM Shooting News Conference August 29, 2017

CLOVIS, NM (KRQE) – The City of Clovis held a news conference Tuesday providing updates in Monday’s deadly shooting at the Clovis library.

Mayor David Lansford said that this is a serious hit to the community but after the initial shock, the people of Clovis are rising up by keeping thoughts and prayers to the two women who lost their lives and the families of a senseless tragedy.

Chief Doug Ford of the Clovis Police Department thanked first responders adding, “we are a small community. When these things happen we all come together.”

The two women killed have been identified as Wanda Walters, 61, a circulation assistant at Clovis Carver Library, and Kristina ‘Krissy’ Carter, 48, a youth service librarian at Clovis Carver Library.

The four injured are Jessica Thron, 30, a circulation assistant, in serious condition just completing surgery, Alexis Molina, 20, in serious condition expected to recover, her little brother Noah Molina is 10, in stable condition and also expected to recover, and Howard Jones, 53, in stable condition expected to recover.

They also identified the suspect as Nathaniel Ray Jouett, a juvenile, in custody. It is expected that the following charges will be filed against him: two counts of first degree murder, four counts assault w/ intent to commit violent felonies, four aggravated battery w/ deadly weapon and one child abuse charge.

They are still investigating and working on a motive.

Governor Susana Martinez was also in attendance, speaking to the community, victims and families.

The Governor said the injured medical costs and funeral services will be paid for the by Crime Victim Reparation Commision adding that anyone needing counseling who was in the library will also receive the counseling or therapy they feel is necessary.

