State officials react to Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- As the victims of the Clovis shooting recover in the hospital, news of the shooting is garnering a lot of national attention and it is also getting a reaction from state officials.

The Clovis library shooting has made the headlines in the national publications such as New York Times, Washington Post, even People Magazine. As news of this circulates, state officials are offering their assistance.

Monday night, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas released a statement saying the Attorney General’s Office has offered assistance to the law enforcement agencies in Clovis.

He adds that their victim service specialists are already assisting the Curry and Roosevelt County District Attorney’s Office.

Governor Susana Martinez also offered her condolences. In a statement, Martinez says “I am directing the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, and other state agencies, to assist and support the Clovis Police Department.”

New Mexico’s Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich took to social media to express their sympathy as well. Both are asking for the community to come together over this horrific tragedy.

As of Tuesday morning, “Clovis, New Mexico” is trending on both Twitter and Facebook.

