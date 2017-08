ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM says a power outage is affecting about 2,410 customers in southwest Albuquerque.

PNM says the outage spanned north to south from Harris Road to I-25, and east to west from the river to Wills Way SW.

Power is estimated to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

