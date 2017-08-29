People rushing Dion’s for new green chile ranch

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans love their green chile, and when it’s combined with ranch — watch out.

“I am trying something different today,” a Dion’s customer said Tuesday.

It was a mad house at some Dion’s locations Tuesday as their green chile ranch went statewide.

For the first time ever, New Mexicans are able to buy two popular state foods combined in one bottle.

“Oh yeah, they have good Hatch green chile here,” Melinda Fresquez said.

Some customers were buying the bottles in pairs or even more at a time, because they want to get their fix before the green chile ranch is sold out.

“Our whole family likes their ranch dressing — so the green chile tinge to it, what could go wrong with that?” Keith Holthusen said.

Others like Holthusen were at Dion’s Tuesday to buy the green chile ranch as a gift.

“I bought this bottle for my daughter who lives in Phoenix, and we are going there after Labor Day and I am going to take her a bottle because she’s a Dion’s ranch dressing fanatic,” he said.

A Dion’s manger said it has been one of their busiest days ever.

Employees said the traffic reminds them of a Friday, but since the green chile ranch hit shelves Tuesday, people are flocking to get their hands on a bottle or two.

“I love my chile. We all do here,” Melinda Frequez said.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s