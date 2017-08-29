Ousted Navajo Head Start leader alleges harassment

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – The ousted superintendent for Navajo Head Start says she was illegally dismissed from the program last month and often faced harassment.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Sharon Singer recently filed a grievance alleging that her removal violated tribal law.

Singer also says she faced harassment, intimidation and a hostile work environment by her supervisor, Department of Diné Education Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis Jr.

Singer was fired after a Navajo Nation investigation revealed she engaged in misconduct and misused tribal funds.

Lewis denied Singer’s accusations and said the forensic audit showed financial abuse by Singer.