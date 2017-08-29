Now: Habitat For Humanity Burque Build

Beth Goldman, Director of Resource Development and Mark Blea, Albuquerque Area Fire Fighters Random Acts, Board Member, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Burque Build.

Burque Build is a home being built by Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity. To support the program, you can get involved by golfing. The Golfmania tournament is Monday, September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon Club at Four Hills



Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity