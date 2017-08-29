Normally elusive Big Foot is guest of honor at Jemez Village BBQ

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M.— The unusually reticent Sasquatch is the focus – and potential guest of honor – at the first ever BigFoot Barbecue and Blues Fest.

A new event in Jemez Springs, New Mexico is sure to stir up some enthusiasm over Labor Day weekend. The first ever BigFoot Barbecue and Blues Fest is on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature guest speaker and Bigfoot researcher and author, Dr. Christopher Dyer.

The event was originated by Village of Jemez Springs administrator Felix Nuñez who has been fascinated with the idea of the elusive Bigfoot creature, following several unexplainable sounds he’s heard and documented in the Jemez Mountains over the years.

