NMSU chancellor retirement becomes statewide topic

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – What began as a campus controversy over New Mexico State University Chancellor, Garrey Carruthers’ retirement has now become a statewide topic.

Top officials are speaking out about his retirement after Carruthers said he was forced by NMSU Regents to leave his post.

According to the New Mexican, in recent weeks state lawmakers, student leaders and donors at NMSU have asked the Board of Regents to keep Carruthers.

Now several state officials are speaking out including Las Cruces Mayor, Ken Miyagishima, who says regents “would be hard-pressed to find anyone close to his qualifications.”

The governor’s office says politicians are trying to keep Carruthers as Chancellor until Martinez leaves office so his replacement is chosen by regents appointed by the next governor.