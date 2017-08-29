NM Humane conference empowers concerned animal advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An upcoming conference will be teaching animal advocates how to better protect, and work toward more effective welfare for, animals in their own communities.

Every year, Animal Humane hosts an educational conference for animal welfare professionals and anyone in the public with an interest in animal advocacy. The New Mexico Humane Conference is now in its 12th year and brings world class education to animal trainers, shelter workers, animal control officers and veterinary professionals from around New Mexico and surrounding states. The

The two-day conference allows attendees to learn new techniques for their work, and introduces new ideas for helping pets and supporting communities. Continuing education credits are available for professional animal trainers, animal control officers, law enforcement and public safety professionals, and veterinarians. The event is also open to any member of the public interested in learning more about ways that shelters, rescues, and how they themselves can help animals in the community.

The 2017 New Mexico Humane Conference will be on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque. Registration for the two-day conference is $125. A free screening of the film “Second Chance Dogs”, a moving documentary about rescuing and rehabilitating fearful dogs, will also take place the evening of Thursday, September 14 at the KiMo Theater and is open to all members of the public.

For more information on the conference, visit the Animal Humane NM website.