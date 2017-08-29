Multiple sources identify suspect in Clovis library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple sources have identified the suspect in Clovis library shooting to be Nathaniel Jouett, a 16-year-old Clovis High School sophomore.

Jouett is suspected of walking into the Clovis library Monday afternoon shooting six people, killing two of them.

The four injured — two males and two females — were immediately rushed to area hospitals. At least three were airlifted to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

According to Lubbock hospital officials, two are in critical condition.

Clovis Police and Fire Department emergency responders were on scene quickly after the active shooter call came in.

Once police confronted the shooter though, they say he gave up without a fight.

Investigators are not releasing the victims’ ages or identities until they notify family members.

They are also combing through the scene and gathering evidence. They have not said how many people were inside the library when the shooting happened.

Due to the shooting, there was a heavy police presence at Clovis High school.

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as they become available. We will be streaming a news conference from the Lubbock hospital at 1:00 pm MST today.

Related Coverage