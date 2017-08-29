Memorial forms to honor victims of Clovis library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – People are trying to make sense of the tragic shooting and remembering the lives that were lost.

Crime scene tape still lines the perimeter of the public library in downtown Clovis Tuesday.

Even as police continue to process the scene, members of the community are honoring the victims with a makeshift memorial.

Two bouquets can be seen at the entrance of where the senseless crime occurred.

Community members tell us the two women the suspect shot and killed were library employees.

Police have not yet released their names, but those who knew the women say they were the friendly faces they looked forward to seeing whenever they came to the library.

Friends of the victims say the two women were always willing to help from suggesting a new read to lending an ear.

One resident says one of the women picked her and her sister up for church every Sunday and tells us she will be greatly missed.

“She had a lot of happiness in her life. It’s sad that she’s gone and I’ll never see her or be able to talk to her, cause she was the nicest lady I ever knew,” said.

The four others who were injured were taken to the trauma Center in Lubbock.

At last check, two of them were listed in critical condition.

Family members of the accused shooter did not want to appear on camera but say they all feel sad about what happened and that they still love him.