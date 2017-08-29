Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Showers Decrease

By Published: Updated:

Storms forming off the mountains and rolling into the valley will continue this evening before drier air punches in. Wednesday’s forecast should dry out a bit is high-pressure edges closer to the state. The best chance for storms will be over the high terrain but even that will only be isolated. A better chance for showers sets up by Friday as a weather disturbance combines with some additional moisture.

Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast