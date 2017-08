ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man found guilty of killing an Albuquerque homeowner during a car burglary, has been sentenced to life plus 20 years.

Tyler Hernandez and Craig Whited were breaking into cars in Four Hills in 2015.

Whited said it was Hernandez who stabbed 55-year-old William McKinley after a confrontation.

Whited later pleaded guilty to lesser charges and is serving five years.