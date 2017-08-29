Local science museum offers cool teen leadership programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Explora is giving local teens the opportunity to learn leadership skills while interacting with engineers, scientists, and mathematicians.

Explora’s Teen Science Cafés are free events for teens where a STEM professional talks about their field of expertise, and their career. The events offer activities and food in a fun, informal atmosphere while allowing teens to interact with a real Engineer, scientist, doctor, or mathematician.

The Teen Leadership Committee plans and puts the events on, and the Teen Science Café Leadership Info Sessions are on Wednesday, August 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, September 2 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the teen program, visit the Explora website.