Lobos QB Lamar Jordan ready to start senior season as solid number 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lamar Jordan has taken snaps under center since his freshman season, but his senior year will be the first were he will start the season as the only number one quarterback. Jordan spent the off season working on mechanics and his throwing skills.

Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie has noticed that Jordan no longer lifts his plant foot too early while throwing the ball. That has the coach and his staff anxious to see if the improvements will translate to the playing field.

“From the technical standpoint, we’ll find out but, I think he’s better,” said Davie. “Then from a mental standpoint there’s no doubt that he’s been able to show his leadership.”

Jordan has shown himself to be a very intense competitor and he expects the best from himself when the Lobos open the season Saturday.

“All that hard work really doesn’t mean nothing if I can’t execute in the games,” said Jordan. “Like I said, I just got to bear down and be mentally focused and I’m going to be ready for Saturday.”

When he decides to test his throwing arm, Jordan will have a family member trying to take away his success. Jordan’s cousin, Abilene Christian corner back Cydney Calvin, will be playing. The transfer from TCU is a starter for the Wildcats. Jordan said he and Calvin have been close since the age of 6.

Jordan described him as the brother he never had and he is excited to play against him.

“I mean I see it as a blessing,” said Jordan. “The last time I played against him I was in high school. I can’t wait to see him play. I can’t wait to compete against him. Of course, you know when it gets between the white lines he’s not really my cousin no more, but after the game it’s all love and it’s all a game. I just hope the best for him.”

The Lobos and Abilene Christian have a 6 p.m. start time Saturday.